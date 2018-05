Over 100 works of art will be available to view and purchase at this weekends art show.

Chamcombe village hall will be the venue for the two day event which will run on Saturday and Sunday, May 12 and 13, between 10am and 5pm.

You will also be able to talk with the artists and watch them create original works of art right before your eyes.

In addition to the works of art there will be ample refreshments available including home made cakes.

The show is free to enter and has free parking.