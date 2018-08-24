Meet next month’s Church Lane artists

Another month means another chance to see new artwork at Banbury’s Church Lane Gallery.

September will bring influences of Malaysia, abstract and experimental work to Church Lane as Geraldine Pinto, Sarah B Smith and Vanessa Ford exhibit their work.

Vanessa Ford, from Bloxham, is perhaps best known for her pastel and graphite animal portraits but has been experimenting with watercolour. It is these new pieces which will be on display throughout September.

Milcombe’s Sarah B Smith has also been experimenting. She said: “This year I have been using different mediums and techniques, using different tools and paints and becoming freer and more gestural with fewer details.

“I feel I am at the beginning of a journey in which I am exploring and challenging my artistic style. It is exciting to share some of this new work at Church Lane Gallery.”

Finally Malaysian born Geraldine Pinto, now living in Banbury, finds inspiration from her motherland and hopes to educate people about Malaysia through her artwork.

Geraldine said: “This is the first time I will be showcasing my beloved home country through mixed-media and graphic style.

“I hope people will get to know a bit more about me through my memories of home.”

The art will be available for a preview during an open evening event on Friday August 31, between 7pm and 9pm.

Additionally there is an opportunity to meet the artists behind the art on Saturday, September 1 between 10am and 4pm in the gallery.