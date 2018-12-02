London 7/7 bombings a ‘wake-up call’ for Banbury life coach appearing in Amazon bestseller

A Banbury woman who is living the life she has always wanted after overcoming several challenges, has appeared in a book which was an Amazon bestseller.

Life coach Sarah Sienkiewicz, 37, has contributed to Mumpreneur on Fire 3, a book written by women in business who have overcome struggles to achieve successs.

Sarah’s story started during the London bombings on July 7, 2005 when she was living and working in London. She had been travelling on the underground at the time and had been told to get off by staff, who believed there was an electrical fault. She later found out at work about the bombings.

She said: “It was after work when I was walking back to the station I had a wake-up call, that I wasn’t living the life I wanted to. I decided to make some big changes and set out to create my ideal life.”

The changes she made included walking away from her partner of nine years and overcoming drug addiction.

“I knew I wasn’t where I was meant to be. I had that thought, ‘If this was my last day on Earth, would I look back at my life and be proud of my choices and achievements?’ and the answer was ‘no’.”

She returned to Banbury, started her own business as a life coach, called Healing Business, and met her husband, Slavi. They have two children, Sophie and Leon.

The book was put together by the Mums in Business Association and was launched last Saturday. It is the third one in the series.

Sarah will also be at a coffee morning in aid of BYHP on Monday, December 3, to be held at St Joseph’s Church Hall, between 1pm and 2.30pm.