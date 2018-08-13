Last piece of the Pye needed by Banbury Museum

Banbury Museum is within touching distance of raising all the funds needed for the completion of its new gallery and exhibiting space.

Plans for the three-storey extension that will include a larger gallery, named the Pye Gallery, a lecture hall and a new cafe, were approved in February by Cherwell District Council.

Artists impression of Banbury Museum's new cafe NNL-180708-123702001

The development and creation of The Pye Gallery has been a strong focus for the museum over the past year and it has been successful in fundraising efforts to secure its go-ahead.

To date, the fundraising team has raised £300,000 from trusts and foundations and private donations. The team is asking the people of Banburyshire to get involved with the last piece of the Pye.

On Saturday, August 18, the museum will be hosting an information event where staff will be on hand to answer questions about the new development.

Museum director Simon Townsend said: “Banbury Museum Trust is delighted to give the green light to The Pye Gallery, which will open this December.

“We have raised an incredible £300,000 in just over 12 months and are very excited to start this project.

“This development would not have been possible without the many generous donations, not least the Mr and Mrs J A Pye’s Charitable Settlement, after which the gallery will take its name.

“We now invite the community to raise the final £30,000 with us and welcome all to celebrate in the museum on August 18, and to hear more about our plans.”

In addition the information day, which takes place between 11am and 3pm, will have free craft activities and face painting for children as well as a display of large graphics detailing the new gallery and detailed information about the funding of the project.