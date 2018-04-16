In Pictures: Gadgets galore at Banbury Museum

A unique exhibition created for Banbury Museum showcasing the weird and wonderful world of machines has been wowing visitors.

Marvellous Machines combines curious and quirky gadgets with modern automata and steampunk by inventors from all over the world.

Banbury Museum Marvellous Machines Exhibition. Visitors looking at a Victorian fire blower. NNL-181004-163511009

The automata – mechanical sculptures with clever mechanisms and often humorous ideas – are selected from the works of Cabaret Mechanical Theatre whose exhibits have been displayed in China, Korea and the USA.

The original gadgets, eccentric inventions and oddities created by Victorian and early 20th century inventors, are drawn from the collections of Maurice Collins, one of Britain’s most prolific and eccentric collectors.

These include the nose shaper, clockwork burglar alarms, an entirely mechanical tea-maid from 1902, where an alarm clock set off a series of cogs and lit a matchstick to warm the kettle, and a wrist-mounted, 1920s predecessor of the satnav.

The exhibition runs until June 9, and is open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday.

Banbury Museum Marvellous Machines Exhibition. Antonio Ferrara with a 1930s electric hair waxer. NNL-181004-163449009

For more information, visit www.banburymuseum.org

Banbury Museum Marvellous Machines Exhibition. Dale Johnston with a 1902 Copper Teasmade. NNL-181004-163427009