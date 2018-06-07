In Pictures: Bodicote’s dancers celebrate 30th anniversary

Bodicote based Sharon Green Dance Academy celebrated 30 years with a show at Banbury Academy last week.

The academy performed The Greatest Showman over four nights with over 165 dance students taking part bedecked with costumes created by Jeanette of Wacky Wardrobes.

Bodicote's Sharon Green Dance Academy celbrated 30 years with a show at Banbury Academy NNL-180406-144945001

The performance showcased the dancers skills with dance styles including street, tap and ballet incorporated into the show.

Sharon Green said: “I am absolutely delighted with the success of this year’s sell out show and the wonderful performances by my amazing pupils which have all worked very hard to make this the best show yet.

“I am very proud to say after 30 years, between myself and all my wonderful teachers including my very talented son Lewis, the Sharon Green Academy of Theatre & Dance is booming.

“As a dance teacher, it’s lovely to think that through their growing up that I was able to give my pupils a little pleasure in their lives along with a strong dose of self-discipline and confidence to boot.

Sharon Green Academy perform the Greatest Showman NNL-180406-150421001

“Something I now find even more rewarding is former pupils bringing their own children to the Academy to provide them the same opportunity.

She added: “Our school continues to build on its success and with such a talented and enthusiastic bunch to work with, the future is bright.”

The Sharon Green Academy is based at The Old School House, Church Street, Bodicote and teaches children from 2 years upwards.

For more information about the Sharon Green Academy of Theatre and Dance visit www.sharongreenacademy.co.uk or email Sharon at sharon2green@hotmail.co.uk.