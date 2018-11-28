Hulking guest to visit Banbury’s Comic Connections

This Saturday, December 1, prolific comic book writer for Marvel, Al Ewing, will be appearing at the Parson’s Street store.

Mr Ewing’s writing career is as long and varied as it is impressive.

Comic Connections in Parsons Street. NNL-140423-143227001

His career began by penning stories in the five-page Future Shocks format for 2000 AD. This eventually led to a regular writing stint on Judge Dredd comics.

Ewing has also contributed to Solar Wind, FutureQuake, The End Is Nigh and is the author of mobile comic Murderdrome with P. J. Holden.

He broke into the expansive superhero comic book market in America by writing stories for Jennifer Blood, a comic published by Dynamite Entertainment, and its spin-off series The Ninjettes.

Al has also written for numerous Marvel Comic titles including Mighty Avengers and Loki: Agent of Asgard, New Avengers, U.S.Avengers, The Ultimates, Rocket, Royals and currently The Immortal Hulk.

Al will be appearing at Comic Connections between noon and 3pm, Saturday, December 1.

He will be signing copies of Marvel comics bought in store, the perfect Christmas gift for comic book fans.