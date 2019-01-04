Horse sculpture at new Banbury housing development reflects medieval history

An oak horse will be dominating the landscape at a new housing development in Banbury.

The Horse, a new piece of public art, was created by Forest of Dean-based sculptors Philip Bews and Diane Gorvin and was inspired by Banbury’s horse fair, with records suggesting horse trading was taking place in the town as far back as 1352.

The work sits in a meadow on Bellway’s Hanwell View and Ashberry Homes’ Cherry Fields developments, off Southam Road.

Philip said: “It is satisfying to see the Horse now installed on site.

“It refers to the variety of horse types that were used in medieval times and will provide a focal point within the meadow which lies over traces of a medieval village area next to the new developments.”

It is around four metres high and rooted on two below-ground concrete bases.

Eventually three cruck arches will be added, at three corners of the open ground, with associated seating.

The Arches, containing elements that link thematically, will form an educational trail for school pupils in a quiz format that the artists will complete once the work is installed.

Paula Bailey, arts officer for Cherwell District Council, which commissioned the work, said: “I particularly enjoy developing community projects like this one.

“Being a bridge between artists and the community and seeing successful projects evolve is very satisfying.”