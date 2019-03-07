Happy World Book Day!

Today UK children celebrate the weird, wonderful and wacky world of literature by dressing up as their favourite characters.

The UK's version of World Book Day was launched in 1998 by then Prime Minister Tony Blair at the Globe Theatre in London.

Leo Camilleri, 4, a pupil at East Street Nursery dresses as Elmer

The inaugural event saw several million UK schoolchildren given a £1 World Book Day Book Token which could be redeemed against any book in any UK bookshop.

Designed to encourage children to read more the day is now a much loved event with millions of school children going to school in fancy dress, and the Banbury Guardian wants to see your child's outfit for a retrospective picture spread in next week's edition.

