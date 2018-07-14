Great Bourton author dedicates latest children’s book to late friend

Great Bourton children’s book author Lawrence Prestidge has released his latest book dedicated to college friend Tom McCall who died last year.
‘Can Such Things Be?” is a collection of at times funny and sometimes revolting rhymes aimed at readers between seven and 11 years of age.
From a magpie with a love of all things poop to the ghost of William Shakespeare, the book mirrors the sense of humour Lawrence and Tom shared.
Lawrence said: “This was the most fun I’ve had writing a book. As I was writing it I knew straight away I had to dedicate this book to Tom.
“It was his exact humour, well as much of it as you could get away with putting in a children’s book.
“He was a great friend and I’ll always remember the laughs we shared together.”
Tom’s mother, Margaret, said: “We are honoured that Lawrence has dedicated this book in memory of our son Tom we are thrilled as his books are a marvellous inspiration to children and Tom will be so proud.”
The book also features an illustration of Tom adorning the back cover by Lawrence’s creative collaborator G Williams.
This is the fourth book from the author and marks a departure from his critically acclaimed illustrated short novels, all of which are available on Amazon.