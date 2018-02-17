Fantastic beasts star in Chenderit’s art show

Animals and nature will take centre stage in the Heseltine Gallery’s up-and-coming exhibition; Natural and Fantastical.

This will be the first exhibition of the new year at the Chenderit School’s gallery, on Archery Road, and it will bring together three Banburyshire artists in a unique collaboration.

Anna Steiner will be exhibiting her work at the Natural & Fantastical event NNL-180118-103417001

Former theatre designer and now textile artist Anna Steiner, Culworth printmaker Ann Crawford and litho printer Paul Murphy will showcase their work from February 20 until March 1 in this free to enter exhibition.

The three have drawn inspiration from the Oxfordshire landscape coupled with ideas about circus animals and mythical creatures.

Anna Steiner said: “My acrobats, circus performers and menagerie are quirky and fun individuals.

“The light and airy Heseltine Gallery space will be an ideal stage, where visitors can get close up to, and all around, these intriguing figures.”

Ann Crawford with one of her creations NNL-180118-102435001

Ann Crawford added: “My idea of the circus has the animals as ringmasters instead of humans, so restoring the beasts’ sense of dignity and control.”

The trio will hold a meet and greet on February 24 from noon.

Heseltine Gallery chairman Roger Shapley said: “We’re hoping to attract a family audience.

“Countryside walkers will immediately spot stunning local terrain they know and love. And all the family will adore the striking poster-like prints, mysterious images and three-dimensional circus figures and boats.”

From left Paul Murphy, Anna Steiner, Ann Crawford NNL-180118-100033001

The gallery is be open between 11am and 3pm during the week and from 11.30am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday.