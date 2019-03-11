Famous Author visits Kineton High School

Kineton High School pupils celebrated the magic of literature by welcoming author Bali Rai to the school to mark World Book Day last week.

Bali is an award winning penguin author. He talked to pupils about cultural and identity issues that affect young people growing up in all races. One of the topics discussed by the author was about how people who read for pleasure are higher achievers in society and have a higher pass rate in exams.

He also touched on mental health and multi culturalism issues and his experience growing up in the multi-cultural city of Leicester and how the prejudices encountered shaped him and led him to write.

Pupils also enjoyed Bali reading extracts from his books including an ‘Unarranged Marriage’ and ‘Now or Never- A Dunkirk Story’ which is a historic new series to reflect the unsung stories of our past.

The author said: “I have been looking forward to coming to Kineton High School and World Book Day is so important to me.

"To me its like World Book Day every day as I am on a mission to inform young people of the merits of reading. World Book Day is the one day in the British calendar where literacy is noted and celebrated in a fun way.

He added: "I am so glad to be part of it and talk to these pupils today.”