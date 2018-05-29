Club Cairo come to Banbury’s Mill

A celebrated dance company with a middle eastern flair will be performing at The Mill next month.

Club Cairo will present its latest show ‘The Serpent Slayer’ at The Mill Arts Centre on Friday, June 1.

The performance mixes exotic costume, graceful movements and traditional dance forms to tell the story of two sisters on a magical quest.

The show also features a live soundtrack with musicians and dancers interacting throughout.

Serpent Slayer is produced by dancer/choreographer Carmen Jones. Trained in the UK and USA, she has also studied in Egypt and has performed with Hossam Ramzy and his ensemble and with Brothers of the Baladi among others.

Carmen said: “I love celebrating different cultures and sharing vibrant music and dance from around the world.

She added: “Performing with live music is my other passion; the fusion of dancers and musicians is truly beautiful.”

Show starts at 8pm and tickets are available from The Mill Box Office website or by calling 01295 279002.