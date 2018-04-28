Chipping Norton student dancer on UK tour with school

A talented student from Chipping Norton is touring the UK with a young dance company from one of the most prestigious performing arts schools in Britain.

Hannah Kemp will be performing a range of dances in theatres up and down the country with Tring Park School for the Performing Arts’ Encore Dance Company.

The 19-year-old dancer follows in the footsteps of many famous performers and actors who trained at the Hertfordshire school, including Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley and Lily James.

The tour began on Tuesday in Ipswich and will see the 19-strong cast perform in front of audiences across Britain until May 24.

The programme includes the Concerto pas de deux choreographed by Sir Kenneth MacMillan with the music of Shostakovich.

There will also be a number of newly commissioned works by internationally acclaimed choreographers, including Kerry Nicholls, who has created a new piece of contemporary dance.

