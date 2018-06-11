Chenderit student wins people’s award

A Year 10 Chenderit student has walked away with the people’s choice award for his pencil portrait of the ‘Godfather of Grime’, rapper Wiley.

Charlie Willis, who is currently studying for a painting an drawing GCSE at the school entered his course assignment portrait of the musician and record producer into May’s Open Selected Exhibition held in the school’s Heseltine Gallery.

Charlie Willis's The Wiley portrait on show in the Heseltine Gallery NNL-181106-120512001

It is the first time the 15-year-old art student has showcased his work publicly but it was so well received it amassed the most people’s choice votes, winning him a photographic session to feature both him and his work.

Charlie said: “I’m really honoured. The standard of work in the Heseltine Gallery show was very high and I’m glad I can make my grandad proud as he encouraged me to enter.”

Charlie’s mother, Linda, added: “We’ve discovered Charlie has this passion for portraits, so we’re looking forward to what he produces next.”