Bullying tackled by Banbury author

A Banbury author has penned his first ever work of fiction and it carries an anti-bullying message as told via the adventures of a young boy.

Peter Spackman published his first book, 1001 Field Names and Their Interpretation, in 2016, drawing on his passion for archaeology and history. His follow-up could not be more different.

Adventures of Jonathan: Tales of Life, Love and Morality, will be released later this month by Austin Macauley.

Peter said: “The theme is anti-bullying, and this poor chap, Jonathan, gets bullied at school, he gets bullied at home and to escape the bullies he runs into the woods and hides in a shopping trolley.

“If you wrote a book about anti-bullying it wouldn’t be very interesting so I highlight it, anti-bullying, some of the cause, the problems that arise from it and put them into stories.”

What follows are eight, adventures taking place throughout history.

Peter said: “Each story begins when he goes into this hideaway after being bullied, he goes off, runs and cries an he’s off in another life, another adventure.

“I’ve written it so it sounds like his past or future lives he’s actually living. The adventures are from all different time periods from neolithic, to Native Americans, the stoneage and Victorian chimney sweeps.”

The book has been illustrated by artist Jacqueline Simester, with three to four for each adventure.

Peter took about a year to write the novel, which is aimed for readers 12 years old to adults, using a simple technique.

Peter said: “I start off with names of characters, no plot and then I just write. Once you get into the flow you can write two to three thousand words a day.”

Peter will be promoting the book over the next several months but hopes to write a sequel.

To purchase the book or read a sample visit www.austinmacauley.com.