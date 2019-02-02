Bnabury photographer’s wildlife photos to go on show

Wildlife pictures taken during a Banbury photographer’s adventures in Africa will be showcased for the first time in the town in March.

Richard Valdambrini captured lions, zebra and more African animals in their natural habitats while on safari in Kenya and Tanzania.

Richard Valdambrini will hold his first photography exhibition at the Mill Arts Centre showcasing his love of African wildlife. A Zebra looks on NNL-190128-115309001

The Mill Arts Centre will be hosting an exhibition of his work from Monday, March 4, to Sunday, March 31, and any photo sales will be donated to the International Anti-Poaching Foundation (IAPF).

Richard said: “I have put a lot of work into this. It is the result of going on three different safaris, one in Kenya and two in Tanzania.

“I am passionate about African wildlife so I am donating all the proceeds of the sales of the framed photos to the IAPF, who work on the front line with poaching patrols. I hope it will be popular.”

Richard’s passion for African wildlife contributed to his decision to raise money and awareness for the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in October 2018. You can read about that expedition here.

For more information about the exhibition, visit www.themillartscentre.co.uk/exhibitions