Banburyshire artists ready to be in the spotlight

The countdown is under way to the Oxfordshire Artweeks Festival, with more than 150 artists in the north of the county due to take part.

They are part of a group of 1,000 people across the county preparing their studios and presenting pop-up exhibitions for an event which runs from May 5 to 28, with the Banbury area focus being from May 5 to 13.

Executive director Esther Lafferty said: “From paintings and photos, to sculpture, textile art, wood-turning, pottery, jewellery and more, you are invited to see wonderful art and design – and choose a treasure to take home if you fancy – and take the opportunity to talk to the makers about their methods, materials and inspiration.”

Venues in the town include Church Lane Gallery and The Mill Arts Centre, with other locations including Calthorpe Street and Broughton Road.

Away from the town, you could head to Bloxham, Milcombe, Swalcliffe, Great Rollright and Swerford, among others.

Katharine House Hospice and the National Herb Centre are also providing venues, while King’s Sutton will offer a village arts trail with 12 artists in four venues.

For more details and dates, go to www.artweeks.org or keep an eye out for the festival guide at The Mill, Banbury Museum or other locations.

