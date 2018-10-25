Banbury’s older people urged to line up and dance

Older people in the Banbury area are being invited to try country dancing at a free event at The Cornhill Centre, Castle Street next week.

The dance afternoon is part of the Royal Voluntary Service’s (RVS) ‘First Time for Everything’ series of events run in conjunction with Prudential that give older people the chance to try something new.

Cornhill Centre, Banbury

Centre manager, Steve Kilsby, said: “First time for everything is proving increasingly popular, and dance events are always our best attended.

“David, the co-ordinator of this event, has worked with us before, and is a fabulous dance leader. Come along , you will enjoy it.”

The event takes place in the Cornhill Centre between 2pm and 4pm on Tuesday, October 30.

For more information call 01205 264214.