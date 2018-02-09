Banbury’s Artery launches its Art Academy

Banbury’s Artery Art Shop is keeping the creative embers burning after the closure of Banbury’s art society last year.

Despite reaching its 70th year the Banbury and District Art Society (BDAS) made the decision to close after a decline in membership and increased costs meant it was no longer viable.

Barry Whitehead outside his shop, The Artery, in Parson's Street

Artery owner and a former chairman of BDAS, Barry Whitehouse, said: “it was an extremely sad decision that the membership had to make to close down the society, but we all knew it was no longer possible to continue as we were.

“I hope the time will come when we can reform the art society once more in years to come.”

In the meantime, however, the Artery has formed the The Art Academy which will host monthly meetings, talks and art demonstrations at its Parsons Street premises.

Their first meeting was held last Thursday during which Barry gave an art history talk on ‘What Happened After Impressionism.’

Barry said: “The meeting went really well. Those in attendance were pleased that the Art Academy has the same feel the art society had, and were looking forward to the next meeting.

Barry added: “The next meeting is March 1 and it’s a demonstration on mixed media landscapes.

“They can contact us on 01295 275150. It costs £3.50 on the door, or pay for the year for £28. Price includes a hot drink and biscuit too.”