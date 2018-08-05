Banbury literary festival steps up to town centre spot

The countdown is under way to this year’s Banbury Literary Live, which is moving centre stage in the town with a new home at The Mill Arts Centre.

The dynamic one-day celebration of literature for all ages has attracted an impressive line-up of names in its first five years, based at North Oxfordshire Academy.

But now it is looking to build an even bigger audience for its programme of authors, speakers, performers and workshops by moving to a more central location.

This action will be taking place on Saturday, September 15.

One of the organisers, Joanne Thorne, said: “All the interactive sessions that everybody loves about Banbury Literary Live have been kept.

“The Mill is a perfect partner as their whole vision, like Banbury Literary Live, has an emphasis on the word ‘live’: live performances, interactive activities, engagement with topical ideas – and more.

“The new location means easy accessibility for everyone to enjoy any of the sessions, craft stalls and showcases and to come and go as they please.”

The daytime programme, running from 12.30pm to 5.30pm, is free and then in the evening multi-award winning poet, playwright and stand-up comedian Jackie Hagan is bringing her new solo show to Banbury as part of Literary Live. Tickets are available from www.themillartscentre.co.uk or 01295 279002, while more on Literary Live is available at: www.literarylive.co.uk/