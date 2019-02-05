Banbury Gallery seeks new artists

Banbury's Church Lane Gallery is approaching its second birthday and to mark the occasion it wants to showcase the next generation of Banburyshire artists.

Church Lane Gallery is run by a group of local artists, called Banbury Artists’ Cooperative. A member since the beginning is Ella Hendy, she said: "Church Lane Gallery is a wonderful creative space in the heart of Banbury Old Town.

"The artists’ cooperative is made up of a diverse group of local artists which is reflected in the eclectic mix of art we show and sell at the gallery. We have a wonderful range of paintings,

glassware, textiles, ceramics and jewellery.

“As we look to move into our third year, we are inviting new talent to join us. We are particularly looking for jewellers, textile artists, woodworkers, and photographers, but are keen to hear from all types of local artists who are interested in this opportunity.”

During the past two years Church Lane Gallery has established itself as the place to visit for bespoke, handcrafted art and gifts. It continues its program of monthly exhibitions, providing artists with a platform to showcase their work to a wider audience.

This month's featured artists are Liane Hancox, Karen Baum and Pam Fyvie.

Ella added: “As a local artist I love being involved with Church Lane Gallery, and as a local resident and shopper I feel it really adds something to the town. If you’re an artist too, and looking for more opportunities to get your work seen, do call in and chat to one of our friendly team.”

Church Lane Gallery is open daily Monday to Friday from 10am until 3pm, and on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm, and is staffed by the artists themselves.

To find out more about exhibiting at the Church Lane Gallery, or to contact one of the artists visit the Church Lane Gallery Facebook page or email artist@churchlanegallery.com