Banbury Camera Club photographers to meet and greet this weekend

Banbury Camera Club’s annual exhibition opened this week at the Heseltine Gallery and there will be a chance to meet the photographers this weekend.

The exhibition runs today, November 2, from 10am to 4pm, and Saturday and Sunday, November 3 and 4, between 11am to 4pm.

Banbury Camera Club Stromness Dawn by Jamie Bodley-Scott ARPS NNL-181025-152844001

Club members will be present this weekend to welcome visitors and talk about their works.

Entry to the exhibition at Middleton Cheney’s Chenderit School is free, and there is free parking.

Club chair Charles Binns said: “I am delighted to be part of such a friendly and talented club, whose members produce such a range of excellent photography. It is a privilege to be able to exhibit our work in such a superb gallery.”

The event also raises money for Katharine House Hospice.

Banbury Camera Club Out To Pasture by Neil Meredith NNL-181025-153128001

Banbury Camera Club Overlooked in Soho by Andrew Spackman NNL-181025-153006001

Banbury Camera Club Surf and turf by Derek Lane NNL-181025-152706001