Banbury Camera Club exhibition comes into focus

Banbury Camera Club is gearing up for its 15th exhibition at the Heseltine Gallery in Chenderit School in Middleton Cheney.

More than 120 framed and mounted prints will be on display, the majority of which will be for sale, with Katharine House Hospice benefitting from each purchase for the thirteenth consecutive year.

Banbury Camera Club Overlooked in Soho by Andrew Spackman NNL-181025-153006001

Charles Binns, Banbury Camera Club chair, said: “I am delighted to be part of such a friendly and talented club, whose members produce such a range of excellent photography.

“It is a privilege to be able to exhibit our work in such a superb gallery and we are pleased to be supporting such a vital local charity.”

He added: “In 2017 the exhibition raised nearly £800 for Katharine House.”

The exhibition runs from Tuesday, October 30 to Friday, November 2, between 10am and 4pm.

Banbury Camera Club Surf and turf by Derek Lane NNL-181025-152706001

People can also visit on Saturday, November 3 and Sunday, November 4, between 11am and 4pm.

Entry to the exhibition hall is free and club members will be present during the weekend opening to welcome visitors.

Banbury Camera Club welcomes all with an interest in photography, and offers a wide variety of activities and speakers at its regular Monday night meetings.

Banbury Camera Club Out To Pasture by Neil Meredith NNL-181025-153128001