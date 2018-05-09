Art group ready for 30th anniversary celebration

Kineton Art Group is holding its 30th anniversary art exhibition and sale of paintings in Kineton Village Hall on Saturday and Sunday, May 12 and 13, from 10am to 5pm.

Bel Keep from the group said: “Last May we had a record number of entries, over 230 works of art. All the pictures on display are original. Most is for sale.

“Over the weekend we have relaxing live music and refreshments of homemade cakes and tea/coffee. A short quiz raises donations for the charity Painting for Pleasure.”

Admission is 50p for adults and children enter free.

The afternoon group which started last May has proved highly successful.