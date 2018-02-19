An evening of song and wine with Voices Across Time

Voices Across Time will be hosting an evening of wine tasting and song to raise funds for their next care home initiative.

Last year the participatory musical group from Adderbury joined forces with Glebefields Care Home, working with the residents to learn songs and play instruments for a collaborative performance of Gallant George and the Deadly Dragon.

Voices across Time at Glebefields Nursing Home as residents become part of the show NNL-171005-104643001

Next month the group will once again run a five-week long music project this time with residents of Chacombe Park Care Home.

The project will focus on improving both physical and mental wellbeing of the residents as they join forces with VaT to learn songs and play percussion instruments.

The evening of wine tasting and song will be hosted by Slurp’s Rob Yeatman and will feature song recitals from Jasmine Faulkner (Guildhall School of Music and Drama) and William Diggle (Royal College of Music).

The event will take place on March 24 from 7.30pm in Bloxham School’s Great Hall and will recreate an early 20th century private soirée.

Voices Across Time perfomred two shows across three nights in at two separate venues over Christmas NNL-180401-145901001

Six different wines will be tasted, accompanied by a selection of songs, mélodie and lieder as well as some favourites from the musicals, alongside delectable canapés.

Tickets are £20 and are available by e-mailing boxoffice@voicesacrosstime.com or by calling 07532 446 665.

For more information on the group visit their website.