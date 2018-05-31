All change for the month of June at Banbury’s Church Lane gallery

Following on from the success of Ruth Lyne’s contemporary glass exhibition for this months Artweeks, June sees the Banbury gallery showcase new art.

June’s featured artists are painters Jacky Radbone, Jill Crowther, and Prescilla Ormerod, and potter Graham Mant who will be showcasing their work from tomorrow, Friday, June 1 until Tuesday, June 26.

Graham Mant in his Bloxham workshop

Artist and art tutor, Barry Whitehouse, who set up Church Lane Gallery just over a year ago, said: “We have over 30 local artists in the Banbury Artists’ Co-operative who work together to run the gallery.

“You can see and buy work from any one of these artists in the gallery, but what makes the space so exciting is that we change our featured artists every month.

“The gallery in June will look very different from how it looked in May, and then it will change again for July.

It helps keep things fresh, and gives all artists involved an opportunity to really showcase their art.”

The artists will host preview evening tomorrow, between 7pm and 9pm and will be a chance to talk to the artists about their work and inspirations.

Mr Whitehouse added: “Each day we have different artists working at the gallery and often busy creating art there.

“That makes it somewhere you want to visit again and again.”

For more info visit www.banburyartists.wordpress.com.