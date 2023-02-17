Young guitar prodigy near Banbury nominated for Young Blues Artist of the Year - but he needs your vote right now

Talented guitarist Toby Lee has performed alongside a host of stars including Buddy Guy, Billy Gibbons, Peter Frampton, Slash, Lukas Nelson, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Joe Bonamassa.

And now he needs your vote by Sunday (February 19) – see details at the end of the article.

Toby Lee, a former pupil of Sibford School and resident of Wroxton, has been dubbed by blues legend Joe Bonamassa as future superstar.

He started his musical journey at age four, when he was gifted a ukulele by his grandmother. After learning tunes by Elvis and Buddy Holly and carrying the instrument everywhere he went for four years, he got his first electric guitar for Christmas at just eight.

He received the Christmas present while staying in a hotel in Cornwall that also had Uriah Heep’s lead guitarist Mick Box as a guest. Mick gave Toby some great advice, and from that moment on, Toby knew exactly what he wanted to do when he grew up!

Since then, Toby has dedicated his life to music, appearing in Andrew Lloyd Webber's West End production of School of Rock the Musical, where he won an Olivier Award for 'Outstanding Achievement in Music'.

He has also appeared on many TV shows around the world, including TFI Friday, Little Big Shots USA, Spain, and the UK, Comic Relief, Michael McIntyre, The X Factor, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Blue Peter, and Tonight at the London Palladium, where he performed with McFly.

He has gained valuable experience playing with Ronnie Baker Brooks, Buddy Guy, Billy Gibbons, Peter Frampton, Slash, Lukas Nelson, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and has appeared alongside his hero, Joe Bonamassa at the Royal Albert Hall.

The talented music prodigy has represented the UK at the 2018 International Blues Challenge in Memphis, and was announced as the Young Blues Artist of the Year at the UK Blues Awards.

Most recently, Toby appeared on This Morning with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby to promote his album 'Aquarius' which reached number one in the Official Jazz and Blues Album Charts.

The winners of the Young Blues Artist of the Year award will be announced at a ceremony in London on Thursday, April 13, and members of the public can vote up until this Sunday, (February 19) for their winners.

