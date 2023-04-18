Village near Banbury prepares to host annual Day of Dance Morris dancing festival

The event is a major date in the village’s calendar and dates back to 1975, when the Adderbury Village Morris Men group was revived.
Before that, in the 19th century, the village boasted three competitive dancing teams that competed against groups from Croughton, Bloxham, Brackley and Deddington.
This year’s event will see the Adderbury Village Morris Men, the Adderbury Morris Men, and the ladies Sharp and Blunt group take to the streets of the village to perform various dances before meeting outside The Bell pub at 5.30pm for a group performance.
The village has a rich history in Morris dancing, with the Adderbury Village Morris Men featured in the 2011 documentary "Way of the Morris" and performing on stage with the Morris On band at Fairport’s Cropredy Convention in 2012.
For a full list of the locations to watch the dancing on Saturday, visit: https://adderbury.org/day-of-dance-22-april/