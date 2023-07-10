Village near Banbury prepares for festival celebrating local music, art and food

Residents of Hanwell are gearing up for their annual village festival that celebrates local music, locally produced food and drink, and arts and crafts.

The HanFest Countryside Festival, which runs on Saturday (July 15) from 12 noon until 10pm, brings together local produce sellers and musicians for one of the highlights of the village's calendar.

Organisers of the festival said: "With all the charm of a rural village fete, HanFEST is a naturally fun day out for the whole family!

Advertisement

Advertisement

"HanFEST turns the village of Hanwell into the perfect oasis, offering festival goers throughout the day the opportunity to let their hair down, embrace the village’s rural character and outstanding landscape, whilst offering a mix of entertainment and musical offerings."

Most Popular

HanFest organisers say the festival 'has all the charm of a rural village fete'.

In addition to a variety of local beers, ciders, and cocktails, this year's festival offers locally made woodfired pizzas, hamburgers, cheese toasties, crepes, cream teas, cakes, and ice cream.

Folk acts like Shanks' Drum-Circle, Cerys Curtis, Filkin's Drift, and Rack and Ruin will perform live music for over eight hours. There will also be a free drum-circle workshop where attendees are encouraged to bring their own pots and pans to play.

At 2pm, the festival will also feature a dog show with a variety of classes and the chance to win prizes for dogs courtesy of Croft's Pet Store.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will also be a number of workshops, from candlestick making to drystone walling, children’s games, archery, face painting, and even a human fruit machine.

On-site camping pitches are £15 based on five people sharing. There is free parking, and dogs on leads are welcome.