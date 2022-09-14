Village near Banbury holds successful history reconstruction event

Visitor Ann Hemmings views one of the exhibits on display.

The Hornton History Group’s ‘A Child Through Time’ exhibition saw the group take over the village’s pavilion and demonstrate to visitors what life would have been like in Hornton through the ages, from Roman times right the way up to WWII.

Alongside the learning, there was a host of fun activities for children of all ages, these included archery, building Roman mosaics, writing with quills in the style of medieval calligraphers and creating their own Bayeux Tapestry.

Event organisers Lorna Abbott and Laurie Furneaux were delighted with how the event went and described it as a success.

Barry Bryant-Kobil demonstrating archery to visitors at Hornton History Group's weekend of activities.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laurie said: “We had a fantastic response from the families who visited our event and it was lovely to see all different ages enjoying the displays, demonstrations and activities.”