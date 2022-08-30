Village church near Banbury welcomes back ‘first class music to this part of the world’
The Friends of St Mary Magdalene Church in Helmdon are delighted to welcome back Fiori Musicali for a concert of music by Mozart, Haydn, and JC Bach on Sunday September 18.
Fiori’s players will be led by Glyndebourne touring opera violinist Malu Lin Swayne, and the concert will include 18th century music by Haydn and JC Bach.
A spokesperson for the Friends of St Mary Magdalene Church said: "Fiori bring first class music to this part of the world, showcasing some of today’s finest professional period instrument specialists. On this occasion Fiori will be joined by the popular soprano Judit Felszeghy, who has recently appeared in Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute, and she will be singing familiar ( and some less well known ) gems from Mozart’s Italian operas."
Refreshments will be available before the performance and during the interval.
Tickets are £20, or £25 for a better view - contact Chris Gartside for more details and tickets on 01295 760523 or at [email protected]