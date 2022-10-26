Victorian Market to kick off Banbury's Christmas celebrations next month

Members of Banbury BID pose in front of the carousel.

The market will open to the public on Friday November 25, running from 10am-8pm on Friday and Saturday and until 6pm on Sunday when it will come to a close as the town’s Christmas lights are switched on.

Included in the market will be a range of entertainment such as dancers and DJs, plus over 100 stalls for visitors to buy hand-crafted candles, chocolates, jams and other Christmas gifts.

The highlight of the market is the funfair, featuring a giant Victorian carousel alongside other attractions from the era, including an entertainer riding a Penny Farthing bicycle and a Victorian policeman patrolling the area.

A Santa’s Grotto with reindeer will also be in the market place for the duration of the market and families will be able to book to visit Santa Claus there.

Most Popular

There will also be a selection of food and drinks, including mulled wine available as refreshments to visitors.

The event is organised by the Banbury BID in partnership with LSD promotions and is sponsored by Swish Fibre.

Strategist with Banbury BID, Jasmine Gilhooly said: “I think it will be really exciting to have this event in town. We are expecting this to be one of the biggest Christmas events this year because we are teaming up with the Christmas lights switch on event on Sunday.