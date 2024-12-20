Andrew Ridgeley compares Wham!’s back to back victories as “London buses” coming all at once

Wham! have been officially crowned the UK Christmas Number 1 for 2024.

The back-to-back achievements have also put “Last Christmas” into the chart record books with the victory.

Sabrina Carpenter also caps off a memorable 2024 as she tops the Christmas Albums chart.

Wham! are officially your UK Christmas Number 1 for the second year running, as the final UK chart before Christmas was announced moments ago on BBC Radio 1.

Andrew Ridgeley celebrates Wham! earning the 2024 Christmas Number 1 single for a second year in a row after the announcement on BBC Radio 1 moments ago. | Official Charts

Speaking to the Official Charts regarding the repeat honour, Andrew Ridgeley remarked: “37 years to get to Number 1, 39 years to Christmas Number 1, and then like London buses they all come along at once!

I’m especially pleased for George, he would have been utterly delighted, his fabulous Christmas composition has become such a classic, almost as much a part of Christmas as mince pies, turkey and pigs in blankets.”

“It’s testament to a really wonderful Christmas song that in a lot of people’s minds evokes and represents Christmas as we would all wish it to be. I’d like to thank everyone who has listened to, downloaded, bought, streamed Last Christmas and been a part of history.

Thanks so much and Merry Christmas!”

In earning two Christmas number 1 singles, Wham! now join a rare club of one of the few acts to have scored a festive hit on more than one occasion: Queen (2), Spice Girls (3), The Beatles (4) and the current record-holders, LadBaby (5).

A full replay of this year’s exciting Christmas chart countdown can be heard by revisiting the Radio 1 Chart Show with Jack Saunders now over at BBC Sounds.