Travelling jazz duo bring intimate show to village near Shipston for fundraiser

A travelling jazz duo from Scotland will bring their intimate and atmospheric show to Long Compton to fundraise for the village’s hall.
By Jack Ingham
Published 13th Nov 2023, 12:18 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 12:26 GMT
Saxophone and piano duo Ian Millar and Dominic Spencer are well known for taking their melodic jazz standards and original compositions to rural communities all over the UK.

The two will bring their intimate show, which features atmospheric lights, to the village hall on Friday December 1 at 8pm.

Ian and Dominic said: “We are delighted to be performing all over the UK in a variety of venues, with many sell-out concerts.

    Jazz duo Ian Millar and Dominic Spencer are bringing their unique show to Long Compton's Village Hall.Jazz duo Ian Millar and Dominic Spencer are bringing their unique show to Long Compton's Village Hall.
    "We play accessible, melodic jazz and tell amusing stories about some of our touring experiences from the places we have played and visited. We usually set the hall out in a cabaret style with low lighting and tea light candles on the tables to create an intimate concert setting.”

    Tickets are £12 and there is a bar. All profits from the night will go towards funding the village hall.

