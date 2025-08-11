Tickets and information released for 'largest classical music festival ever held in Banbury'

The Banbury Early Music Festival returns on Saturday, September 27 and Sunday 28.

The full line-up of performers and ticket details has been released for this year’s Banbury Early Music Festival.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular classical music festival will take place on Saturday, September 27, and Sunday, September 28.

Following the success of last year’s festival, the event returns this year with a mixture of live performances and a series of workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the organisers of the festival Dylan McCaig, said: “Whether you’re a music enthusiast, performer, or curious listener, the Banbury Early Music Festival offers an inspiring weekend of historical sound and community spirit, set to be the largest classical music festival ever held in Banbury!”

Five distinctive early music performances from talented musicians will take place at St Mary’s Church and Marlborough Road Church.

Saturday’s events begin with “A Conversation Concert” by Team Recorder and Sarah Jeffery at St Mary’s Church.

Festival organisers have described this concert as ‘an interactive and informative performance delving into the expressive possibilities of the recorder’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be followed by a beautiful recital by Elizabeth Kenny and Nardus Williams, titled “In the Shadow of the Tower”.

In this concert, the musicians explore the voices and myths of Tudor London through music and poetry.

Saturday evening concludes with Passacaglia’s “Jeux Musicaux”, a playful and elegant exploration of French baroque repertoire, with music inspired by nature, courtly dances, and even the game of chess.

Sunday’s performance gets underway with Rune’s “Decameron Musicale”, which offers a musical reimagining of Boccaccio’s 14th-century tales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival’s finale, “What Is Our Life?”, will be performed by Chelys Consort of Viols with soprano Gwendolen Martin and tenor David de Winter.

This concert aims to reflect on the life and legacy of English composer Orlando Gibbons, 400 years after his death.

In addition to concerts, four immersive workshops will be held at St Mary’s Church Hall.

These include a choral workshop led by festival organiser Dylan McCaig, which focuses on Gibbons, Byrd, and Purcell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a recorder session with Sarah Jeffery, who will explore works by early female composers.

On Sunday, festival organiser Alison Kinder will lead a multi-instrumental and vocal workshop on Gibbons’ madrigal What Is Our Life?, welcoming singers and players of all kinds.

Sarah Jeffery will return to St Mary’s later in the day for a second inclusive recorder workshop, which is aimed at players of all levels.

Visitors to the festival can also browse the Festival Makers’ Marketplace at Whately Hall’s Swift Suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several instrument makers and music retailers will be selling a variety of new and second-hand items at the market.

Confirmed exhibitors include OHMI, NRI Strings, Viola da Gamba Society, 23 Violins, Julie Dean, Tim Cranmore, Lizzie Gutteridge, AK Music and The Early Music Shop.

Whately Hall will also hold a performer platform stage showcasing regional and local ensembles, including Consensio and Warriner Baroque, with performances free for all to enjoy.

The Banbury Early Music Festival and its many events are supported by organisations including the Society of Recorder Players, the Continuo Foundation, the Thames Valley Early Music Forum, the Midlands Early Music Forum, the Music Reprieval Trust, the Midcounties Co-operative and the festival community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about the festival, including performance times or tickets, visit: https://banburyearlymusicfestival.weebly.com/

Tickets to the concerts are also availble on the door at St Mary’s Church.