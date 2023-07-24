News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Thousands of music fans packed Banbury market place for free event

Thousands of music fans gathered in Banbury’s market place on Friday (July 21) to enjoy a night of free entertainment.
By Jack Ingham
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:35 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST

The annual Friday Night Live concert proved to be another huge success, as large crowds enjoyed a variety of local bands right in the heart of the town centre.

Organised by the town council alongside the Banbury Music Mix internet radio station, the night showcased some of the best bands the town has to offer from 5.30pm until late in the night.

Food and drink stalls provided on-site refreshments while the town centre pubs, clubs, and restaurants were open as usual, attracting many revellers to the market place.

Banbury town mayor Fiaz Ahmed said: "Previous music mix festivals have been hugely successful, and this year was up there with the best. There was a great line-up of great artists, and no one should have gone home disappointed.

"The event brings people together and boosts the town’s nighttime economy."

Julian Dancer from Banbury Town Council reviewed the five bands that performed, he said: "Solo artist Katie Wickham was first on stage and captivated the early audience with her own style of music.

"Rufus Goodlove, a band described as a powerhouse of melody and rhythm, took the show by storm. The Riveleros brought back old memories with a great session of 1950s rock n roll hits.

"The Shades enhanced their already glowing reputation with another super show. Different Wavelengths, a rock and pop covers band, showed why they are one of the ‘go-see bands in the area."

Music fans, young and old, joined together for the free-to-attend event.

1. Friday Night Live

Music fans, young and old, joined together for the free-to-attend event. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Thousands made the most of Friday's nice weather to enjoy the free night of music.

2. Friday Night Live

Thousands made the most of Friday's nice weather to enjoy the free night of music. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Organisers say the event was a huge success and showcased some of the great musical talent in Banbury.

3. Friday Night Live

Organisers say the event was a huge success and showcased some of the great musical talent in Banbury. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Popular Banbury and Bicester based covers band Different Wavelengths.

4. Friday Night Live

Popular Banbury and Bicester based covers band Different Wavelengths. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BanburyFoodBanbury Town Council