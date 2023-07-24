Thousands of music fans gathered in Banbury’s market place on Friday (July 21) to enjoy a night of free entertainment.

The annual Friday Night Live concert proved to be another huge success, as large crowds enjoyed a variety of local bands right in the heart of the town centre.

Organised by the town council alongside the Banbury Music Mix internet radio station, the night showcased some of the best bands the town has to offer from 5.30pm until late in the night.

Food and drink stalls provided on-site refreshments while the town centre pubs, clubs, and restaurants were open as usual, attracting many revellers to the market place.

Banbury town mayor Fiaz Ahmed said: "Previous music mix festivals have been hugely successful, and this year was up there with the best. There was a great line-up of great artists, and no one should have gone home disappointed.

"The event brings people together and boosts the town’s nighttime economy."

Julian Dancer from Banbury Town Council reviewed the five bands that performed, he said: "Solo artist Katie Wickham was first on stage and captivated the early audience with her own style of music.

"Rufus Goodlove, a band described as a powerhouse of melody and rhythm, took the show by storm. The Riveleros brought back old memories with a great session of 1950s rock n roll hits.

"The Shades enhanced their already glowing reputation with another super show. Different Wavelengths, a rock and pop covers band, showed why they are one of the ‘go-see bands in the area."

Friday Night Live Music fans, young and old, joined together for the free-to-attend event.

Friday Night Live Thousands made the most of Friday's nice weather to enjoy the free night of music.

Friday Night Live Organisers say the event was a huge success and showcased some of the great musical talent in Banbury.

Friday Night Live Popular Banbury and Bicester based covers band Different Wavelengths.