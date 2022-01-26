Things to do in Banbury

The coronavirus may have led to the cancellation of many events – but now that that’s all in the past, it’s time to experience all there is to see in and around Banbury. Here are four more top picks:
1. The Rocky Horror Show
New Theatre, Oxford, until January 29
Actor, presenter and Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba dons his fishnets as he takes to the stage in Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show. Since it first opened in London in June 1973, the cult musical has been performed worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages. The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits. Visit atgtickets.com/Oxford to book. Photo: Shaun Webb
2. The Girl from Tiger Bay – The Dame Shirley Bassey Story
The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, January 28
The Girl from Tiger Bay tells the unique story of Dame Shirley Bassey’s remarkable rise to stardom and her magical career spanning 65 years. The ultimate rags to riches tale, the show chronicles the artiste’s journey from the back streets of Cardiff’s Tiger Bay to the glitz and glamour of Monte Carlo Bay. International tribute artist/vocal impersonator Joanne Copeman has been performing globally as Dame Shirley Bassey since 2002. Visit themillartscentre.co.uk to book.
3. Banbury Folk Club
Coach and Horses, Butchers Row, February 2
Brothers Simon and Andrew Loake have both played at the club before – but never together. That’s perhaps not as surprising as it sounds, as they haven’t played together for more than 35 years. They will be doing their own set as well as performing as a duo. Pictured is Andrew Loake. The following week, on February 9, James Foley plays at the club, having supported artists such as The Waterboys and Squeeze as a member of local folk rock stalwarts Leatherat. Visit banburyfolkclub.co.uk to book.
4. Aladdin
Adderbury Institute, January 27 to 29
After a year’s enforced absence – the first in a 42-year history – Adderbury Theatre Workshop is back with its pantomime. The story follows the traditional plot of Aladdin, determined to win the hand of Princess Blossom, while hounded by Uncle Abaneezer and ‘assisted’ by his hapless family, including his mother, Widow Twankey, who runs the local laundry with Aladdin’s brother. The pantomime is written and directed by group member Jamie Cox, with a cast of locals. Visit www.adderburytheatreworkshop.org.uk to book.