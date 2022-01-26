Things to do in Banbury

1. The Rocky Horror Show

New Theatre, Oxford, until January 29 Actor, presenter and Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba dons his fishnets as he takes to the stage in Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show. Since it first opened in London in June 1973, the cult musical has been performed worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages. The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits. Visit atgtickets.com/Oxford to book. Photo: Shaun Webb