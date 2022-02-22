Things to do in and around Banbury

1. The First Broadcast

The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, March 3 - The First Broadcast is a new comic historical one-man play written by and starring comedian, writer and radio history fanatic Paul Kerensa, bringing to life the true tale of the BBC’s forgotten pioneers. Paul has written for the present-day BBC, co-writing Miranda, Not Going Out, Top Gear and radio shows like The Now Show and The News Quiz. In this new play, Paul plays two genuine radio pioneers: Arthur Burrows and Peter Eckersley. They were opposing voices 100 years ago in The Marconi Company, with very different ideas about what radio could be. Burrows is the prophetic dreamer who wants to inform and educate; Eckersley just wants to entertain. But who will give the first broadcast? The show – described as ‘stand-up history’ – is based on Paul’s acclaimed podcast The British Broadcasting Century. Tickets cost £16. Visit themillartscentre.co.uk to book or for more information.