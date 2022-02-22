Things to do in and around Banbury

There's plenty to do in and around Banbury - and we've rounded up just a few of the best on offer in the coming weeks.
From comedy and music to a theatre classic, there's lots to choose from that will give you a gem of a night out. So check what's on in our five of the best.
1. The First Broadcast
The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, March 3 - The First Broadcast is a new comic historical one-man play written by and starring comedian, writer and radio history fanatic Paul Kerensa, bringing to life the true tale of the BBC’s forgotten pioneers. Paul has written for the present-day BBC, co-writing Miranda, Not Going Out, Top Gear and radio shows like The Now Show and The News Quiz. In this new play, Paul plays two genuine radio pioneers: Arthur Burrows and Peter Eckersley. They were opposing voices 100 years ago in The Marconi Company, with very different ideas about what radio could be. Burrows is the prophetic dreamer who wants to inform and educate; Eckersley just wants to entertain. But who will give the first broadcast? The show – described as ‘stand-up history’ – is based on Paul’s acclaimed podcast The British Broadcasting Century. Tickets cost £16. Visit themillartscentre.co.uk to book or for more information.
2. Sean McLoughlin
The Atic, Butchers Row, Banbury, February 27 - The Atic’s popular stand-up comedy shows continue with a performance from Ricky Gervais arena tour support Sean McLoughlin. Sean has made TV appearances on Stand-Up Central, Comedy Central At The Comedy Store and The Stand-Up Sketch Show, as well as filming a set for Kevin Hart’s LOL Network.
The night also features award-winning musical comedian Kate Lucas and compère Lou Conran, who is renowned on the comedy circuit for her hosting skills and is a favourite tour support for the likes of Sarah Millican and Joe Lycett. Visit rocktheatic.com to book.
3. Craig Sunderland
Banbury Folk Club, Coach & Horses, Butchers Row, Banbury, March 2 - Craig is a guitarist and singer from Coventry, who began playing at the age of eight and had the good fortune of being tutored by local favourite Dave Bennett. After a brief foray into playing guitar in a few local metal bands, he’s returned to his roots in the world of folk. Craig has now recovered from Covid, having had to cancel his gig last month at short notice after testing positive. Support is from singer/songwriter Dave Arrowsmith. Visit banburyfolkclub.co.uk to book or for more information.
4. Funhouse Comedy Club
Banbury Utd FC, Station Approach, Banbury, March 4 - Headlining is the effortlessly engaging Andrew Bird (pictured), who has appeared on TV on The Russell Howard Hour, was the support act on Michael McIntyre’s recent arena tour and has also supported Rhod Gilbert and Lee Hurst on tour, as well as performing internationally. Support is by Sean Percival, whose comedy steers clear of long stories, promising just gags galore. Alternative act Good Kids completes the line-up. Nik Coppin comperes. Visit funhousecomedy.co.uk to book.