Things to do in and around Banbury

The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, February 16 to 19
Banbury Cross Players return to the stage with this ever-popular fast and furious Ray Cooney farce. When junior minister Richard Willey plans to spend the evening with Jane, a typist for the opposition, things go disastrously wrong – starting with the discovery of a body trapped in the hotel’s only unreliable sash window. Desperate to get out of a sticky situation, Richard calls his parliamentary private secretary, George Pigden, to help. Richard’s lies sink him into further trouble. Things go from bad to worse with the arrival of Ronnie, Jane’s distraught husband. With the addition of an unscrupulous waiter, Mrs Willey and Nurse Foster things really come to a head.
Director Terry Gallager said: “It’s great to see a mix of new and familiar faces in the cast, all delivering the high-energy performances required to make farce a success.”
Visit themillartscentre.co.uk or call 01295 279002 to book or for more information.
1. Steve 2
Banbury Folk Club, Coach and Horses, Butchers Row, Banbury, February 15 --
Steve Boyer is well known and respected on the Leamington and Warwick music scene, and can often be heard busking for charity in the town centres, where he is known for his energy and enthusiasm. His musical tastes range from classical to jazz to folk. He is joined by Steve Redshaw, who has taught in primary schools for the best part of 40 years. Now retired, he can pursue his passion for making music. His acquaintance with Steve Boyer has involved him in charity busking, a children’s holiday club, dementia music sessions and even a Hank Williams tribute band. The duo share an affinity for particular singer/songwriters and acoustic music, drawing on material from the likes of Van Morrison, Ralph McTell, Labi Siffre, Jim Crawford and Sandy Denny, as well as traditional folk sources. Support will be from Luka, a musician from Warwick, supplying hopeful songs and folky guitar. Visit banburyfolkclub.co.uk to book.
2. Morgan & West: Unbelievable Science
The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, February 11 -- Morgan & West present captivating chemistry, phenomenal physics and bonkers biology in this fun-for-all-the-family science extravaganza. Magicians, time travellers and all-round spiffing chaps Morgan & West have a secret past – they are genuine, bona fide, legitimately qualified scientists, and now bring their love of enlightenment to the stage. Expect explosive thrills, chemical spills and more besides. Visit themillartscentre.co.uk to book or for more information.
3. Spectacle of Light
Compton Verney, February 11 to March 6 - The Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown landscaped park and woodland of the historic Warwickshire gallery will be transformed by a series of night-time light installations, creating a magical illuminated trail under the stars. As dusk gives way to the inky blue of night, the Spectacle of Light trail takes visitors from the welcome centre, through the woodland, along the lake, over the bridge to the house and back again. The trees will be lit up all the way, with light installations to admire. Visit comptonverney.org.uk for details.
4. Russian State Ballet of Siberia
New Theatre, Oxford, February 10 to 12 - The Russian State Ballet of Siberia – led by artistic director Sergei Bobrov and music director Anatoly Tchepurnoi – will present Snow Maiden, Romeo & Juliet and Swan Lake in Oxford this week. The company has established itself as one of Russia’s leading ballet companies, having completed 18 UK tours and enjoying success in Italy, Spain, Slovakia, Japan, Turkey, Bulgaria, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Singapore. Visit atgtickets.com/Oxford to book or for more information.