Things to do in and around Banbury

1. Steve 2

Banbury Folk Club, Coach and Horses, Butchers Row, Banbury, February 15 -- Steve Boyer is well known and respected on the Leamington and Warwick music scene, and can often be heard busking for charity in the town centres, where he is known for his energy and enthusiasm. His musical tastes range from classical to jazz to folk. He is joined by Steve Redshaw, who has taught in primary schools for the best part of 40 years. Now retired, he can pursue his passion for making music. His acquaintance with Steve Boyer has involved him in charity busking, a children’s holiday club, dementia music sessions and even a Hank Williams tribute band. The duo share an affinity for particular singer/songwriters and acoustic music, drawing on material from the likes of Van Morrison, Ralph McTell, Labi Siffre, Jim Crawford and Sandy Denny, as well as traditional folk sources. Support will be from Luka, a musician from Warwick, supplying hopeful songs and folky guitar. Visit banburyfolkclub.co.uk to book.