Things to do in and around Banbury

3. Spectacle of Light at Compton Verney

From February 11 to March 6 - The Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown landscaped park and woodland of the historic Warwickshire gallery will be transformed by a series of night-time light installations, creating a magical illuminated trail under the stars. As dusk gives way to the inky blue of night, the Spectacle of Light trail takes visitors from the welcome centre, through the woodland, along the lake, over the bridge to the house and back again. The trees will be lit up all the way, with light installations to admire. Visit comptonverney.org.uk for details.