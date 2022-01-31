Things to do in and around Banbury

Morgan & West: Unbelievable Science
Morgan & West present captivating chemistry, phenomenal physics and bonkers biology in this fun-for-all-the-family science extravaganza. Magicians, time travellers and all-round spiffing chaps Morgan & West have a secret past – they are genuine, bona fide, legitimately qualified scientists, and now bring their love of enlightenment to the stage. Expect explosive thrills, chemical spills and a risk assessment that gives their stage manager chills, all backed up by the daring duo’s trademark wit, charm and knowledge of the scientific method. On TV, Morgan & West have fooled Penn & Teller (Fool Us ITV 1), competed to be the Next Great Magician (ITV 1), and even attempted to escape The Slammer (CBBC). Visit themillartscentre.co.uk to book.
1. The Russian State Ballet of Siberia
At The New Theatre, Oxford, from February 10 to 12 -
The Russian State Ballet of Siberia – led by artistic director Sergei Bobrov and music director Anatoly Tchepurnoi – will present Snow Maiden, Romeo & Juliet and Swan Lake in Oxford next week. It has established itself as one of Russia’s leading ballet companies, having completed 18 UK tours and enjoying success in Italy, Spain, Slovakia, Japan, Turkey, Bulgaria, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Singapore. Visit atgtickets.com/Oxford to book.
2. James Foley
At Banbury Folk Club, Butchers Row, Banbury, on February 9 - James Foley was born in Manchester to an Anglo/Irish family and grew up in an Americana-inspired way of life. This comes out vividly in his songs of maturity. Foley has supported legendary artists such as The Waterboys and Squeeze, as a member of local folk rock stalwarts Leatherat. Foley said: “I love the connection I can get to the audience in an intimate solo gig, and nothing beats making a racket with great musicians. These new songs reflect all that.” Visit banburyfolkclub.co.uk to book.
3. Spectacle of Light at Compton Verney
From February 11 to March 6 - The Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown landscaped park and woodland of the historic Warwickshire gallery will be transformed by a series of night-time light installations, creating a magical illuminated trail under the stars. As dusk gives way to the inky blue of night, the Spectacle of Light trail takes visitors from the welcome centre, through the woodland, along the lake, over the bridge to the house and back again. The trees will be lit up all the way, with light installations to admire. Visit comptonverney.org.uk for details.
4. The British Motor Museum Quiz Night
At the British Motor Museum, Gaydon, on February 8 - The British Motor Museum Quiz Night is back by popular demand following the successful inaugural quiz held in November. The entertaining evening will again be led by special guest Danny Hopkins, editor of Practical Classics Magazine. Danny said: “Sitting in a room full of petrolheads, drinking beer and eating excellent food, while talking about cars, and enjoying a beautiful night at the museum. Does life get any better than this? I don’t think so!” Visit britishmotormuseum.co.uk to book or for more information.