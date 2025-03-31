The Corrs and Natalie Imbruglia join star-studded lineup at this year's Nocturne Live at Blenheim Palace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Corrs and Natalie Imbruglia have been added to the star-studded lineup set to perform at this year’s Nocturne Live concert this summer.

The new additions will perform alongside stars like Gary Barlow and Nile Rodgers in front of 10,000 fans at Blenheim Palace.

Multi-million-selling Irish group The Corrs are set to headline Saturday night’s concert, which takes place on June 21.

They will be supported by Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia, who is perhaps best known for her 1997 single, ‘Torn’.

The Corrs are the latest to act to be added to the star-studded lineup at this year's Nocturnal Live series.

Speaking about the upcoming concert, The Corrs said: “Being asked to return to perform again at Blenheim Palace is an absolute privilege – this historic venue holds a special place in our hearts, and we look forward to creating an unforgettable evening in this extraordinary setting.”

This year’s Nocturnal Live event runs from Thursday, June 1, until Sunday, June 22.

Each night has a different theme, with Thursday’s concert showcasing Britpop and indie stars Richard Ashcroft, Lightning Seeds and The Zutons.

Pop megastars Gary Barlow and Beverley Knight will perform on Friday, and The Corrs and Natalie Imbruglia will bring the 90s flavour on Saturday.

Sunday’s concert presents some of the best of the 80s with Nile Rodgers and CHIC, En Vogue and Shalamar taking to the stage.

Since its beginnings in 2015, Nocturne Live has become one of the UK’s premier stately home concert series and one of Oxfordshire’s biggest music events.

Over the past ten years, the Blenheim Palace stage has played host to international stars like Elton John, Lionel Richie, Kylie Minogue, Crowded House, Sugababes and Noel Gallagher.

For more information, including how to buy tickets, visit: https://nocturnelive.com/