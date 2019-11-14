TEDxBanbury tickets now on sale

TEDxBanbury

The features a range of guest speakers from Banburyshire who will deliver inspiring 18 minute speeches on a range of subjects from battling racism to LGBTQ rights to astronomy,music and comedy.

The filmed event will take place in Banbury's St Mary's Church on Saturday, February 29

Jem Turner, production manager said: "TEDxBanbury’s dedicated voluntary team have developed a unique programme of speakers from all walks of our community to share some unique stories and ideas.

"There are also performance pieces planned though out the event day."

The talks from Banbury event will be uploaded by approval from TED to YouTube, which has over 18 million subscribers. Some TED talks have reached 62 million views alone.