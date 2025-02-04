Talented teen musician takes on role mentoring the next generation of Shipston brass players

A talented teenage musician has taken on a new role mentoring the Shipston-on-Stour’s next generation of brass players.

Alec Banner started his musical path with the Shipston Town Band training group many years ago.

The 17-year-old who is studying for his A-Levels at Alcester Grammar School has already achieved huge success in his short music career.

Alongside his newly appointed role as conductor of Shipston’s training band, Alec is also a percussionist with the world-renowned Gloucestershire-based Flowers Band, who were crowned Champion Band of Great Britain last year.

The talented teenager is also the principal percussionist for the Swan Youth Orchestra and has made appearances with the National Children’s Brass Band and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

On top of this, Alec was also awarded the Katie Ogden Solo Prize for the percussion section in 2024.

Speaking about sharing his experience and musical knowledge with the next generation, Alec said: “I am delighted to be working with the talented and enthusiastic brass players of Shipston and the surrounding area, sharing what I have learned and hopefully helping them on the first steps of their musical journey.”

The Shipston Town Band training band works as a stepping stone for musicians looking for a place in the Shipston Town Band or the Stour Concert Brass Band.

Alec added: “If you are interested, have just a little or no experience, or want to pick up a brass instrument again after a long time, then please do come along.”

The Shipston Town Band training band offers free membership to members and has instruments to loan for free to members.

For more information, visit: https://shipstonband.co.uk/