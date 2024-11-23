Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A look at genre-bending musician Shaboozey - one of the favourites to appear in your Spotify Wrapped 2024

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spotify Wrapped is set to arrive very soon, with predictions already made who may appear on many playlists this year.

One of those names happens to be genre-busting hip-hop artist Shaboozey, known for his recent collaborations with Beyoncé..

So who is Shaboozey, what songs could potentially end up in your Spotify Wrapped and how has he fared on the US and UK charts?

Spotify Wrapped is nearly here, prompting some of us to quickly start playing ‘cooler’ songs on repeat lest we don’t get found out what our ‘actual’ music tastes are.

Just me then?

But ahead of everyone checking their phones to find out who exactly they’ve been listening to an awful lot throughout 2024, there have been murmurings over a series of artists who may be featuring on many Spotify Wrapped playlists when the day finally arrives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for some people, there are a couple of names on that list that perhaps aren’t as familiar a name as those we’ve mentioned - despite having the streaming plaudits to demonstrate you probably have heard their music, but you didn’t know who the artist was.

Who is Shaboozey, one of the favourites to appear on a majority of Spotify Wrapped playlists in 2024? | Getty/Spotify/Canva

One of those names happens to be Shaboozey, who has had an impressive 2024 and no doubt will continue to enjoy success in 2025, if his recent award nominations and collaborations are anything to go by.

So who is Shaboozey, and what songs might appear on your Spotify Wrapped playlist this year?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Shaboozey?

Born Collins Obinna Chibueze on May 9, 1995, in Northern Virginia, Shaboozey’s eclectic sound is shaped by his Nigerian roots and a childhood spent between the US and Nigeria.

His early years watching music videos on 106 & Park, coupled with his time at a Nigerian boarding school, gave him a broad musical palette that influences everything from his rapping to his folk-pop acoustic guitar stylings.

Initially recognized for his trap-influenced hits, his more recent work delves into Americana and folk, showing his ability to seamlessly blend the old and the new.

His 2018 collaboration with Dckwrth, “Start a Riot,” gained widespread recognition from “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and his smash hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” topping the Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at the third spot in the UK singles chart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His 2024 collaboration with Beyoncé on tracks like "Spaghettii" and "Sweet / Honey / Buckiin’” has led to a raft of award nominations, including at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards, where the artist is up for Best New Artist, Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Spaghetti” and Song of the Year, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

What are Shaboozey’s most streamed songs?

According to Kworb, the following five songs are the most streamed Shaboozey songs on Spotify as of writing (number of streams in brackets.)

What is Shaboozey’s history in the charts?

Shaboozey’s career has seen a steady evolution, culminating in major chart success, particularly in 2024. While many of his earlier singles didn’t chart, his breakout track “"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" hit the top spot in the United States, #3 in the United Kingdom and as of writing has gone both five times platinum in the US and has been certified platinum in the United Kingdom.

Key Chart Highlights (US & UK)

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - US: #1/UK: #3

"Spaghettii" (with Beyoncé and Linda Martell) - US: #31/UK: #37

"Sweet / Honey / Buckiin'" (with Beyoncé) - US: #61/UK: Uncharted

"My Fault" (featuring Noah Cyrus) - US R&B/HH: #40/UK: Uncharted

"Drink Don’t Need No Mix" (featuring BigXthaPlug) - US Country: #47/ UK: Uncharted

Will Shaboozey feature in your Spotify Wrapped playlist this year? Share your thoughts and favorite Shaboozey tracks with us when your Wrapped drops!"