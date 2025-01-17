Singer-songwriter near Banbury set to release debut album with concert at university polo championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A singer-songwriter from near Banbury is preparing to release her debut album next month with a launch concert at one of the biggest polo events in the UK.

Amber Woodhouse, who performs as Guided, will sing tracks from her album, ‘Denial’ in front of around 300 people.

The singer, from near Cropredy, has held a lifelong passion for horses and music and will combine the two at next month's event.

Amber will take to the stage at The Forge Restaurant at Rugby Polo Club, which is hosting the National University Polo Championships at the same time.

Guided will release her debut album 'Denial' at a concert at Rugby Polo Club next month.

She said: “I started singing at school, and it was always a question of whether singing or horses would be my career path.

“I have seen myself in dreams and visions as a silhouette on a big stage with lights and crowds since I was about five.

“Through various health and confidence crises, I chose horses with the dream of getting to the Olympics, but I always had this kind of knowing that music would be back in a big way one day.”

After 15 years, a setback resulted in Amber leaving her dream of becoming a professional in the world of equestrian behind.

She then rediscovered music and, after some time, gained the confidence to begin writing and performing her own material.

Amber said: “After I left that dream behind, which was an unbelievable identity shift to manage and left me very lost for several years.

“Depressed and purposeless, in January 2022, I decided to try to find an open mic, which was such an amazing experience and the first time since the focus on horses that I'd felt purposeful and excited.

“Now, in January 2025, I have been a supporting artist in Indonesia, performed at a festival, and am preparing for the release of my first album and my biggest performance to date.”

Amber describes her style as ‘a little odd’ and a mixture of pop and folk with an influence from film score producers like Two Steps From Hell and Hans Zimmer.

Four other musicians and a DJ will perform at the album launch on Friday, February 7, which gets underway at 7pm.

To book a ticket for the event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/guided-denial-album-launch-party-tickets-1124711695959?

For more information, visit: https://bandl.ink/@guided?