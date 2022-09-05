School children in Banburyshire village to feature in history film

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hornton History Group are hosting a history exhibition on September 10 and 11.

The project, which will run this Saturday and Sunday (September 9/10) at Hornton Pavilion, is called “A Child Through Time” and is the culmination of 18 months of hard work by the Hornton History Group, described as a walk through 2,000 years of local history through the eyes of children.

The children will be asked to share their thoughts on what life would be like for them if they were growing up in the time of the Romans, Saxons, the Norman conquests and the Civil War as well as the children putting on a display about how life might be like in the future.

Using colourful storyboards, interactive displays and activities the Hornton History Group will be talking about the lives of children in the village from as far back as the Roman period right until the First World War.

Organisers Laurie Stewart-Furneaux and Lorna Abbott and the history group have compiled a huge amount of information to make this an interesting and memorable day.

In addition to the range of learning activities, the children will have a chance to dress up as an Anglo-Saxon, view a model Roman villa, make a Bayeux Tapestry scene, learn about calligraphy with a quill pen like a medieval monk, try their hand at archery, hear some old English and take part in games from different periods of history.