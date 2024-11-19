RSC The Red Shoes review - 'An aniseed ball with a liquorice heart'

Nikki Cheung as Karen (photo: Manuel Harlan)

Peter Ormerod reviews The Red Shoes, presented by the Royal Shakespeare Company at the Swan Theatre, Stratford

​Fairytales are often not what we think they are. They can be deeply weird and dark: less 'happily after after,' more ‘learn from this, otherwise you too will be mutilated and killed’.​

This new version of Hans Christian Anderson’s story emphasises its disturbing nature. This is no cosy night of storytelling. Its dominant flavour is not sweet: it is more like an aniseed ball with a liquorice heart, sprinkled liberally with chilli flakes and coal dust. The edges of the production are hard.

It all makes for a show that is often more interesting than enjoyable. That is not necessarily a criticism: when it works, it feels like one of Tim Burton’s more successful films, carrying a kind of gothic magic. But there are fairly substantial stretches where it does not quite work, and these can feel like a test of the audience’s patience and endurance.

Nancy Harris has adapted Anderson’s tale and attempted to make it more ‘relevant’ (eek) for modern audiences. The original was essentially a fable about vanity, its central character being a peasant girl named Karen who is given a pair of red shoes; these make her dance, to the displeasure of churchgoers and her family. For this, Anderson punishes her, but Harris celebrates her: what Anderson saw as distasteful self-centredness, Harris sees as triumphant self-expression.

This is certainly far more in keeping with current ideas, and will doubtless strike audiences as altogether more healthy and just. And vanity still plays a role in the story, but a smaller one, for here it is Karen’s adoptive parents who are the narcissists. This approach however seems like a missed opportunity: vanity scars so much of life today, from politics to sport to social media. It is a far graver sin than the production wants to acknowledge, and a thorough examination of it would be timely. Some of the story’s more superficially disturbing trappings are maintained, but these are actually far less troubling than a searing depiction of vanity might be. The morality of the audience is flattered, rather than threatened.

For the most part, the production looks terrific, in both the original and contemporary sense: the story plays out in what appears to be one of the better-appointed realms of hell. Nikki Cheung is captivating and enigmatic as Karen, her dancing suitably potent and spirited. But while there are glimpses of humanity in her parents Bob (James Doherty) and Mariella (Dianne Pilkington), they are for the most part merely grotesque and cruel, and not in a particularly interesting way. Too many characters are bitterly unpleasant; the only real warmth comes from Sakuntala Ramanee as the loving housemaid Mags. Much of the humour, on this night at least, fell flat, and the staging sometimes appears oddly shabby.

The music is played with devilish verve, and some magical effects work well. There is plenty to admire also in the vision of Kimberley Rampersad, the director and choreographer, and her desire not to sanitise. The result is undeniably bold for a Christmas show, and some who see it may adore it. But it is rather unsmiling and may not be easy for many to like. Perhaps then it is true to the spirit of fairytales, after all.

Until January 19. Call 01789 331111 or visit rsc.org.uk to book.