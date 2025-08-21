RSC Fat Ham review - Hamlet reimagined wildly and gently on Stratford stage

Olisa Odele and Sule Rimi as Juicy and Pap (photo: Ali Wright)

Peter Ormerod reviews Fat Ham, by James Ijames, at the Swan Theatre, Stratford

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​To BBQ or not to BBQ. That, in some ways at least, is the question facing Juicy, a student unsure of his place in his family, in the world, in life.

Most Popular

Written by the American playwright James Ijames, ​Fat Ham is an inspired retelling of Hamlet. It was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2022 and has become something of a sensation, illuminating afresh the truths of Shakespeare’s great tragedy in wildly entertaining fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the backyard of a house in North Carolina, a family are holding a barbecue. They are celebrating the marriage of Juicy’s uncle, Rev, and Juicy’s mother, Tedra. Juicy already seems a little different from everyone else – softer, more thoughtful – and his mild irritation at their brash ways turns to outright hostility when he is visited by the ghost of his father, Pap. Juicy hears that Rev killed Pap, and now Pap orders Juicy to kill Rev in return. Juicy, though big and strong, is plainly unsuited to the task, and shares his torments discreetly with those he trusts and explicitly with the audience. Some of these latter confidences – we can call them soliloquys – are taken directly from Shakespeare; others are the work of IJames, and have their own poetic beauty. The script bowls along in authentic and generally comic vernacular, dotted with witty references to Fat Ham’s inspiration: when Rev explains that the secret to a tasty barbecue is the rub, Juicy points and replies “ah, there’s the rub”.

Jasmine Elcock, Sandra Marvin, Andi Osho and Sule Rimi as Opal, Rabby, Tedra and Rev (photo: Ali Wright)

The result is simultaneously gloriously unsubtle and exquisitely subtle. Its themes are spelt out: trauma that began with slavery passes from one generation to another to another to another, from father to son, violence begetting violence begetting violence. The words on Juicy’s top read Mama’s Boy. During a session of karaoke, Tedra sings the party anthem 100% Pure Love by Crystal Waters; Juicy sings Creep by Radiohead, and this starts out amusingly, a little self-pityingly, to his relatives’ comic bafflement, before all is suddenly transformed inexplicably in a few moments of sheer majesty and menace, and then suddenly we’re back at the barbecue, as if woken from an intense dream.

All the characters have a kind of flawed beauty, and each performer brings this out. Olisa Odele’s Juicy is a picture of dignity but sometimes exasperatingly self-absorbed; Sandra Marvin’s Rabby, a friend of Tedra, is all love but with a fair bit of show; Andi Osho’s Tedra is a tremendous mother but could take better care of herself; Jasmine Elcock’s Opal, one of Juicy’s only friends, has a humble majesty and is just figuring herself out; Corey Montague-Sholay as Larry ends up pretty much stealing the show, such is his transfiguration. Sideeq Heard directs it all with verve and clarity.

There is a lot of swearing and a fair bit of general crudity. This may put some people off, but if so, it’s their loss, because this is at heart a deft and delicate piece of work. And in Juicy’s softness is a profound solidity, a resolve that brings freedom, even salvation. The ending may be different, but the difference is well earned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fat Ham finds again the heart of Hamlet. In its own way, it is more Hamlet than quite a few Hamlets. What dreams may come? Well, maybe good ones. Imagine that.

Until September 13. Call 01789 331111 or visit rsc.org.uk to book​.