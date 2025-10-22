RSC Cyrano de Bergerac review - A bold, pacy and poignant take on a classic tale

The company of Cyrano de Bergerac (photo: Marc Brenner)

Nick Le Mesurier reviews Cyrano de Bergerac, presented by the RSC at the Swan Theatre, Stratford

​What are words? What is their reality? In Edmond Rostard’s classic play, Cyrano de Bergerac, now playing in a sumptuously re-imagined form, words take on a power and a reality all of their own.

​And not only in the marvellous, supple, sparkling poetic text, created by director Simon Evans and writer Debris Stevenson, which is a glory in itself. Words drive the action; they are what characters fear and desire. They take on a life of their own, in every sense, and the spectacle is marvellous to behold.

The eponymous hero, played with blinding eloquence and dexterity by Adrian Lester, is a master of words. He is also a soldier of great renown. And he is in love with Roxane (Susannah Fielding), whom he has known since childhood and who sees love in poetry.

But Roxane has fallen for the handsome “hands in the soil” young farmer Christian, (Levi Brown), newly recruited into the French army, which is at war with Spain. Christian is a simple soul, tongue-tied and plain speaking lad with a Brummie accent, who would very much like to wed Roxane but can’t find the words she wants to hear. Cyrano, on the other hand, can, but is disastrously hampered by his sense of his own ugliness, in particular his extraordinarily long nose. Though he can present himself in the finest verbal livery, yet he feels himself naked and deformed when comes to telling the straightforward truth, that he loves Roxane. As a way out of this conundrum Cyrano agrees to provide Christian with the words Roxane wants to hear and write his letters for him, enabling him to express his own feelings in a subterfuge that both disguises and reveals the feelings that lie behind the words. It’s a ploy that works, almost until the end, when the truth is finally, and with a poignancy that had many in the audience in tears, revealed.

It is a clever plot device, which would be a bit too introverted if the play and the production were not so full of life. There is action aplenty on the mainly bare stage, and physical and verbal comedy in spades. Supporting characters are larger than life without being caricatures. The Compte de Guiche (Scott Handy), for example, is a fine chevalier, mostly leading his men into battle from behind. The innkeeper Ragueneau (Christian Petterson) is a gloriously bumptious host. And Roxane’s companion Abigail is a cheeky and sexy foil to her mistress. Music is carefully woven into the action through the troupe of musicians whom Cyrano has won and who follow him around providing comic and emotive counterpoint to his flights of fancy. I could name many players, but they all stand out as individuals and form a vibrant, colourful and vital ensemble.

The play is bold and fast-moving, full of physical action, and at the same time, delicate and finely wrought. I liked the symbolism of the child Cyrano, played on the night I was there by Quinn Anderson, who silently watches over him.

If I have a qualm, it is that some of the sightlines, at least from where I was sitting, were occasionally marred by characters remaining a little too static for too long. But that is a minor niggle. In every other sense it is one of the best theatrical experiences I have ever had or am likely to have.

Until November 15. Visit www.rsc.org.uk or call 01789 331111 to book.